New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

