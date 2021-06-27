New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

IGT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

