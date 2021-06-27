New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Heska worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $21,731,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska stock opened at $224.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.12. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.