New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 477,029 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 477,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,859,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 153,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 25,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

