NEXT.coin Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.01369468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00381567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00081433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002420 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

