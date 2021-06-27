NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,669,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.