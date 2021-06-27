Nicolas Barthelemy Sells 4,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MASS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

