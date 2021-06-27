Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $703.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

