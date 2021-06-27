NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $181.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $153.94 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 433344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

