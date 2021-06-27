Nimiq One Day Volume Reaches $392,933.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $392,933.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,609,219,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,947,719,323 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.