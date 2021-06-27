Noku Market Capitalization Hits $5.26 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $5,178.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

