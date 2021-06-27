Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.57

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1770053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

