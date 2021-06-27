Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $28.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2,266.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.