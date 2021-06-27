Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NLOK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 15,374,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,950. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

