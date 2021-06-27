Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.44. 4,171,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,194. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $428.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

