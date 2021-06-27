Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 9,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 117,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 334,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,450.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,351.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

