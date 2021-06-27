Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 53,976 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2,340.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.53. 1,996,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

