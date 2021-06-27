Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

