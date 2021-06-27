Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $61,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Adient by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.