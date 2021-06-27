Northern Trust Corp Has $66.07 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Qualys worth $66,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $101.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

