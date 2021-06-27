Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $65,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

