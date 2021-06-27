Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up approximately 5.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $296,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SNN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 257,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,247. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

