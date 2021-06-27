Nuance Investments LLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 689,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,747. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

