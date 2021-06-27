Nuance Investments LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,349 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 2.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Amphenol worth $123,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.