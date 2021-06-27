Nuance Investments LLC Sells 17,838 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Middlesex Water worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 544,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,676. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.