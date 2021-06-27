Nuance Investments LLC Takes $58.88 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 881,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,883,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,198. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

