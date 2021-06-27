Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

