nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,160,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.