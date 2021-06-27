NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $875.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $676.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $761.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $776.80.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Savior LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.