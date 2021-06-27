Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 5,266,221 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

