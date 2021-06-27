O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.