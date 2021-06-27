O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 119,494 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10,726.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.