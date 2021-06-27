O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

