O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 540,747.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 719.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $3,069,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMR opened at $5.21 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

