O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

