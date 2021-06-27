O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.
In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
