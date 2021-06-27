Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $25.45. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 22,255 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

