OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

