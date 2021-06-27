Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $295.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.13. 1,858,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,985. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

