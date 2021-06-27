Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

