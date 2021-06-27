One Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,011 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 768,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,148. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

