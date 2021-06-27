One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $107.30. 8,102,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

