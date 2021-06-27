One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 1,224,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

