One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.55. 5,987,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $241.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

