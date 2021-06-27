Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $133,638,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 408,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

