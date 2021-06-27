Opus Market Cap Tops $240,340.03 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Opus has a market capitalization of $240,340.03 and approximately $74.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

