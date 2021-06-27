Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE OR opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.61.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

