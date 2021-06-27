Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.06

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 90031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.