Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after acquiring an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

