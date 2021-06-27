PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 326.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PACCAR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $21,017,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $920,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

