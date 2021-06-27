Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 1,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.